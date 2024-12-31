The new sports year
From the Club World Cup to tennis: what’s changing in 2025
Sports fans can look forward to many exciting events in 2025 - and some changes. Here's an overview of what's new in 2025.
Soccer Club World Cup: No European Championship or World Cup for the men, but still no break for the stars. The new Club World Cup will take place in the USA from June 14 to July 13. 32 teams will compete for the first title of the completely restructured competition, with which the world governing body FIFA, under its boss Gianni Infantino, wants to earn even more money. The fact that Austria's league giants Red Bull Salzburg are also taking part makes the competition all the more interesting. The Bulls will face Real Madrid with ÖFB team captain David Alaba and Al-Hilal, the Saudi Arabian club of Brazil's superstar Neymar and the Mexican club CF Pachuca.
Changes in women's soccer: As has been the case for men since this season, the women's Champions League will no longer be played in groups in the preliminary round from the 2025/26 season, but also in a league system. Previously, 16 teams took part in the top flight, but from next year the competition will be increased to 18. Initially, there will be three home and three away matches. UEFA is also planning a second club competition in a knockout format with six rounds.
Successor sought for IOC President Bach: After twelve years, Thomas Bach is stepping down as President of the International Olympic Committee. For two terms of office, the German has reshaped the Olympic world to his liking; the statutes do not provide for a third term of office. It is still unclear who will succeed him in March. The months leading up to Bach's departure are likely to be exciting. Among others, athletics world boss Sebastian Coe (68) is running for the position, but is actually too old according to the statutes. FIS President Johan Eliasch is also a candidate.
New system in tennis: From next year, a new technology will be used at all ATP Tour tournaments. The "Electronic Line Calling Live" will replace the line judges in the men's singles. This is also known as "Hawk Eye". The tennis organizers hope that this will lead to more accurate decisions - the technology also provides more data to better analyze the players' performances. Wimbledon is also following suit at the Grand Slam tournaments - for the first time in history, there will be no linesmen. Of the four major tournaments, only the French Open on clay still does without this technology.
New World Tour race in cycling: With the "Copenhagen Sprint", the UCI adds another race to its calendar. The one-day event over 230 kilometers on 22 June takes the pros in Denmark from Roskilde to Copenhagen - the race, which is being held for the first time, will finish in the Danish capital. One day earlier, it will be the women's turn and they will have to complete a 160-kilometer route.
Volleyball is also stepping up: The men's (Philippines) and women's (Thailand) world championships in late summer and early fall will each feature 32 teams for the first time instead of the previous 24. There will also be a new schedule. The tournaments will now be played every two years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
