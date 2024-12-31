From the Club World Cup to tennis: what’s changing in 2025

New system in tennis: From next year, a new technology will be used at all ATP Tour tournaments. The "Electronic Line Calling Live" will replace the line judges in the men's singles. This is also known as "Hawk Eye". The tennis organizers hope that this will lead to more accurate decisions - the technology also provides more data to better analyze the players' performances. Wimbledon is also following suit at the Grand Slam tournaments - for the first time in history, there will be no linesmen. Of the four major tournaments, only the French Open on clay still does without this technology.