Ukraine stops transit
EU opposes Slovakia in gas dispute
Because Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas on January 1, Slovakia wants to cut off the flow to Kiev. The EU is positioning itself against its member state.
The energy war between Slovakia and Ukraine threatens to escalate on New Year's Day. On January 1, Ukraine will stop the transit of Russian natural gas to the EU. This is possible because long-term transit agreements between Moscow and Kiev expire at the end of 2024. Slovakia, however, is still largely dependent on Russian gas supplies.
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico writes in a letter to the European Commission that the "tacit acceptance of the unilateral decision" by Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to stop the transit of Russian gas is wrong and irrational and will lead to "increased tensions and reciprocal measures". In his opinion, the interruption of gas transit would harm the EU more than Russia.
Slovakia is the most important supplier
In return, Fico is threatening Kiev to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine. This would hit the war-torn country hard, as Russia has been deliberately attacking its energy infrastructure for months. Electricity production has now fallen to a third of its pre-war level. In order to prevent a collapse in the power supply, Ukraine is dependent on electricity imports - Slovakia is the most important supplier.
President Zelenskij is therefore accusing Fico of opening a "second energy front" against Ukraine. Meanwhile, the EU is positioning itself on Ukraine's side. A Commission spokeswoman says that the EU is prepared and has enough alternatives to Russian gas - for example by increasing imports of liquid gas.
