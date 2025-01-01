2025 between uncertainty and highlights

Styria Show

A highlight of the cultural year will be the third Styria Show, which opens on April 26 at Eggenberg Palace under the title "Ambition & Illusion". The legendary castle in the west of Graz is celebrating its 400th birthday this year; construction work began in 1625. To this day, it bears witness not only to the splendor and wealth of the Eggenbergs as landlords, but also to their international connections. The pavilion, which will feature works by Erwin Wurm, Hubert Schmalix, Herbert Brandl and other renowned artists, is once again part of the Styria Show this year.