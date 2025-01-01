Dry January? “It can be very useful!”

When negative feelings are swallowed up

Alcohol addiction is not a marginal phenomenon, as Altenstrasser knows. The disease affects all sections of the population and affects all (adult) ages. It is the most common addiction and there are factors that promote addiction. Genetics is not one of them: "Nothing has ever been found with regard to genetics," reports the expert, "it is often factors that play a role in developmental history. For example, if you learned as a child or adolescent to swallow negative emotions instead of expressing them - either because role models did the same or if caregivers were particularly explosive with their emotions, so that you had to hold back yourself." Certain life circumstances also encourage alcohol addiction: These include unemployment, problems - for example in marriage or at work - crises, loneliness or even illness.