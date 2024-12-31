A strong year
Baumgartner: “The goosebumps are still there”
Ice hockey export Benjamin Baumgartner has finally made his breakthrough in 2024. The man from Zell is one of the key players for Bern and the team.His focus remains on development.
That was certainly one of the most emotional moments of my career. I still get goosebumps when I think about it," says ice hockey export Benjamin Baumgartner, his eyes sparkling as he thinks back to this year's World Championships in the Czech Republic.
His decisive goal against Finland milliseconds before the final buzzer is not the only thing that gets the cellist's pulse racing. "The whole World Championship was a highlight - we overcame a 1:6 deficit against Canada in the final period, and the other games were good too. It was only in the last one that things didn't work out so well."
It's going well, I'm playing a good role and I'm now also allowed to play in the first powerplay formation. I want to be the number one two-way center in Bern
Benjamin Baumgartner
One highlight followed the next for the 24-year-old in 2024. In the spring, he completed his best professional season to date in terms of points with Bern. Since the start of the new season, the Pinzgau native is well on his way to surpassing his record of 32 points (twelve goals, 20 assists) in 57 games this season.
"It's going well, I'm playing a good role and I'm now also allowed to play in the first powerplay formation. I want to become the number one two-way center in Bern," he says, continuing to focus on his development.
"Benny" also has big plans for the new year with red-white-red: "The World Championship in Stockholm will certainly be sensational, I hope we can play like this again!" This time he also wants to perform in his home country when Austria meets Germany again in the mountain town on April 24.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
