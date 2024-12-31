Sarah Connor returns to the scene of the accident without fear

As is well known, the sound also makes the music at the festival: President Kristina Hammer ends the year on New Year's Eve with the operetta "Die Fledermaus" at the Vienna State Opera. "Happy is he who forgets what cannot be changed!" it says. However, the Hammer family will not be celebrating to excess today: the New Year's concert is scheduled for the following day. "The Vienna Philharmonic is also playing at our festival. And of course I'm really looking forward to seeing conductor Riccardo Muti!".