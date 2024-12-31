New start on New Year's Eve
Sarah Connor returns to the scene of the accident without fear
Pop star Sarah Connor is back on skis in Obertauern for the first time since her devastating skiing accident two years ago. She wants to prove to herself this year that she is no longer afraid. Some other celebrities are also looking forward to 2025.
The turn of the year 2022/2023 was not under a good star for the German singer. Because Connor enjoyed her concert in Salzburgerland so much, she returned to skiing with her husband Florian Fischer and her children. And promptly injured herself. The result was a torn cruciate ligament.
This year, the 44-year-old wants to make up for the missed start to the year in the glistening powder snow without an accident - and above all without fear: she is currently back in Obertauern and is back on skis for the first time since the incident!
Always by her side as support: Her four children. Daughter Summer (18) documents her skiing vacation at Hotel Cinderella in detail on social media.
Singer Chris Steger (21) prefers to party with his family friends on New Year's Eve this year. "If he only ever celebrated with us as a family at that age, it would be a bit strange," his mom Anita Steger tells "Krone" about her son's increasing process of cutting the cord.
"I'm not a big New Year's Eve fan, so I'm taking it easy," says ORF presenter Tobias Pötzelsberger. On his to-do list for next year: To further his music career! "I can no longer imagine my life without music," he says.
As is well known, the sound also makes the music at the festival: President Kristina Hammer ends the year on New Year's Eve with the operetta "Die Fledermaus" at the Vienna State Opera. "Happy is he who forgets what cannot be changed!" it says. However, the Hammer family will not be celebrating to excess today: the New Year's concert is scheduled for the following day. "The Vienna Philharmonic is also playing at our festival. And of course I'm really looking forward to seeing conductor Riccardo Muti!".
