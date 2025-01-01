Vorteilswelt
In Vienna 2025

The major construction sites: From integration to education

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 06:00

Many things are running smoothly in Vienna. But there are also construction sites - both long-standing and new ones. We show you the areas in which something finally needs to be done.

0 Kommentare

What will the new year bring? Nobody can look into the future. Nevertheless, we can deduce from the current situation where things are going wrong. And where there should be improvements. We have compiled the most important topics. Perhaps a New Year's wish will come true and 2025 will be even better than expected.

Integration is a perennial issue.
Integration is a perennial issue.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Willfried Gredler-Oxenbauer / picturedesk.com)

Integration
A mega and ongoing task. The challenges are not just social - keyword: youth gangs. The problems are also visible on the labor market. In Vienna, unemployed immigrants are dramatically overrepresented in the social system. This leads to a high level of dissatisfaction

Much has been achieved, but there is still a lot to be done in the healthcare system.
Much has been achieved, but there is still a lot to be done in the healthcare system.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/© Robert Kneschke)

Health
The good news: the training offensive for nursing staff is having an effect. More training places and better pay are helping. The situation is different for doctors. There is a threat of further tightening in hospitals and in the private practice sector, including long waiting times for people without supplementary insurance.

Housing
Although the community building offensive is progressing, affordable housing is also urgently needed due to the rising population. The waiting time is still sometimes years. In addition, the construction of private rental apartments is at an all-time low. Excessively high costs and strict regulations are to blame.

Affordable housing is increasingly becoming a scarce commodity.
Affordable housing is increasingly becoming a scarce commodity.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/simona - stock.adobe.com)

Education
A massive shortage of teachers and more and more pupils who do not speak German well enough to follow lessons - many of whom were born here. There is a threat of a shift towards two-tier education. The number of young people without training or a job is already particularly high in Vienna.

There is still a shortage of teachers.
There is still a shortage of teachers.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/contrastwerkstatt - stock.adobe.com)

The economy
Austria as a business location is weakened. In 2024, the minimum income in Vienna cost 215 million euros more than estimated. The city has the most unemployed people in the country. No wonder spending on social benefits is exploding, while parking, waste and water charges continue to rise.

The unemployment figures are no cause for celebration in Vienna.
The unemployment figures are no cause for celebration in Vienna.
(Bild: KRONEN ZEITUNG)

Transport
Vienna's public transport system is in chaos. Permanent construction site U4, numerous delays and cancellations. Work needs to be done on the number of employees and modernization of the fleet. In summer, the S-Bahn main line between Floridsdorf and Praterstern will be closed. The general refurbishment of the A4 is also not finished.

U4 remains a permanent construction site.
U4 remains a permanent construction site.
(Bild: Christoph Engelmaier)
What will happen to open-air events?
What will happen to open-air events?
(Bild: APA/FLORIAN WIESER / APA / picturedesk.com)

Culture
Vienna is and remains one of the largest cultural cities in the world. The Strauss Year 2025 will attract numerous visitors. But there are also problems: The construction of the new event hall in Neu Marx has been stalled for years, including legal proceedings, and is not due to be completed until 2030. And more and more open-air events are leaving Vienna due to the volume regulations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
Porträt von Alexander Schönherr
Alexander Schönherr
