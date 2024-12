Rescue had to resuscitate five-year-old girl

Four rescue teams gave their all

Nevertheless, there is - for the time being - good news: After four professional rescue teams were called out to the apartment in Kopalgasse and the helicopter landed spectacularly in the middle of the traffic circle on Rappachgasse, the all-clear could be given. According to spokesman Daniel Melcher, it was possible to bring the little patient back to life and stabilize her as far as possible. The toddler was then airlifted to hospital.