Firecracker tore off part of 16-year-old’s index finger

Another ball bomb kills

A ball bomb explosion in Ternitz in the district of Neunkirchen on the night of January 1, 2023 claimed the lives of two 18-year-olds. This item had also been purchased illegally in the Czech Republic. A trial at Wiener Neustadt Regional Court ended with six and nine months on probation for brothers aged 18 and 20. The duo was also charged with gross negligence manslaughter and negligent bodily harm.