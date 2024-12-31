National day of mourning
After Carter’s death: US flags at half-mast for 30 days
The death of former US President Jimmy Carter has triggered worldwide sympathy. Carter died on Sunday at the age of 100 surrounded by his family in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. Many heads of state and government expressed their condolences. US President Joe Biden ordered a national day of mourning and flags will be flown at half-mast for 30 days.
The former US president died three months after his 100th birthday at his home in Plains surrounded by his family, his foundation announced on Sunday. The Democrat was US President from 1977 to 1981 and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian work.
After leaving the presidency, Carter and his wife Rosalynn founded the Carter Center in Atlanta to promote democracy, human rights and economic development. Rosalynn, to whom he was married for 77 years, died just over a year ago.
Carter was actively involved in humanitarian work well into old age. Carter was the oldest living former US president. None of his predecessors reached a higher age than him.
National day of mourning on January 9
Following Carter's death on December 29, Biden declared January 9 a national day of mourning and ordered the US flag on the White House and the flags on all government buildings, military facilities and embassies abroad to be flown at half-mast for 30 days. He will also order a state funeral to be held in the capital, Washington.
"My father was a hero"
A public funeral service is also planned in Carter's home state of Georgia. Carter is survived by four children, eleven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. "My father was a hero - not just to me, but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and selfless love," the foundation quoted Carter's son Chip as saying.
Last years marked by illness
Carter's health was recently poor. In February 2023, after several hospital stays, he discontinued his medical treatment and went into home care. In November, he fulfilled his wish and voted by mail in the US presidential election. Carter had previously made it clear to Biden that he wanted to support the Democrat Kamala Harris.
Carter made his cancer public in 2015, but was able to overcome it. In recent years, Carter had been hospitalized several times due to falls.
I didn't ask God to let me live (...) I am completely at peace with death.
Jimmy Carter im November 2019
In November 2019, Carter made it clear at a church service in his hometown of Plains that he was at peace with death. "I didn't ask God to let me live," said the devout Baptist. "I asked God to give me an appropriate attitude towards death. And I found that I was completely at peace with death."
