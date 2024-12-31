Haslauer succession: Will everything be different now?

However, since Karoline Edtstadler informed the Chancellor that she did not want to be part of the future federal government, a lot has shifted on the political map of the country. In terms of timing and personnel, things could now turn out differently than expected. This means that Salzburg will not have a new governor, but for the first time a female governor: Karoline Edtstadler, who is feared by the FPÖ. It is very possible that she will even give the speech at the opening of the Salzburg Festival in July.