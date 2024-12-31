Concerning Salzburg
Haslauer succession: Will everything be different now?
Governor Wilfried Haslauer will hand over the reins of office next year. Until now, Stefan Schnöll was the clear favorite to succeed him. But he reportedly has other plans. A commentary by Claus Pándi.
Wilfried Haslauer will hand over his office to Stefan Schnöll after the festival. That was thought to be certain.
However, since Karoline Edtstadler informed the Chancellor that she did not want to be part of the future federal government, a lot has shifted on the political map of the country. In terms of timing and personnel, things could now turn out differently than expected. This means that Salzburg will not have a new governor, but for the first time a female governor: Karoline Edtstadler, who is feared by the FPÖ. It is very possible that she will even give the speech at the opening of the Salzburg Festival in July.
Stefan Schnöll, who was previously rumored to have ambitions for the throne at the Chiemseehof, is said to have other plans. The subtle lawyer would like to remain in politics but devote himself more to art and culture in the state.
This means that Edtstadler, who is already more confrontational, could be given the role of leading Salzburg through a financially difficult phase following the budget disaster at federal level.
In any case, Salzburg cannot afford a crisis in the state government or even early elections in this situation. Everyone involved will have to put personal expectations on hold.
This does not only apply to the ÖVP. The FPÖ and SPÖ must not allow themselves any willful provocations now either. 2025 is definitely the wrong year for political shenanigans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.