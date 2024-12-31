Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Concerning Salzburg

Haslauer succession: Will everything be different now?

Nachrichten
31.12.2024 06:00

Governor Wilfried Haslauer will hand over the reins of office next year. Until now, Stefan Schnöll was the clear favorite to succeed him. But he reportedly has other plans. A commentary by Claus Pándi.

0 Kommentare

Wilfried Haslauer will hand over his office to Stefan Schnöll after the festival. That was thought to be certain.

However, since Karoline Edtstadler informed the Chancellor that she did not want to be part of the future federal government, a lot has shifted on the political map of the country. In terms of timing and personnel, things could now turn out differently than expected. This means that Salzburg will not have a new governor, but for the first time a female governor: Karoline Edtstadler, who is feared by the FPÖ. It is very possible that she will even give the speech at the opening of the Salzburg Festival in July.

Stefan Schnöll, who was previously rumored to have ambitions for the throne at the Chiemseehof, is said to have other plans. The subtle lawyer would like to remain in politics but devote himself more to art and culture in the state.

Haslauer had actually already closed the political door on Edtstadler. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Haslauer had actually already closed the political door on Edtstadler.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

This means that Edtstadler, who is already more confrontational, could be given the role of leading Salzburg through a financially difficult phase following the budget disaster at federal level.

In any case, Salzburg cannot afford a crisis in the state government or even early elections in this situation. Everyone involved will have to put personal expectations on hold.

This does not only apply to the ÖVP. The FPÖ and SPÖ must not allow themselves any willful provocations now either. 2025 is definitely the wrong year for political shenanigans.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claus Pándi
Claus Pándi
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf