A “winter wonderland” straight out of a picture book

How are we doing? Super! I'm surrounded by hundreds of bathrobes and guests who are all in a great mood." - Gernot Deutsch (Heiltherme Bad Radkersburg) doesn't have to think long for this answer. After all, the rush on thermal spas has been enormous throughout the winter season. Now there are even winter and quasi summer vacations in the combination: "People are sunbathing in the deckchairs, even bathing in the natural pond, which has a thin layer of ice! And enjoy the hot water as soon as it gets cold."