Tourism
A “winter wonderland” straight out of a picture book
The best vacation mood in the Styrian winter sports regions, spa resorts and the provincial capital Graz. Meteorologists are not forecasting a major onset of winter.
How are we doing? Super! I'm surrounded by hundreds of bathrobes and guests who are all in a great mood." - Gernot Deutsch (Heiltherme Bad Radkersburg) doesn't have to think long for this answer. After all, the rush on thermal spas has been enormous throughout the winter season. Now there are even winter and quasi summer vacations in the combination: "People are sunbathing in the deckchairs, even bathing in the natural pond, which has a thin layer of ice! And enjoy the hot water as soon as it gets cold."
The glow stretches up towards Schladming, Ramsau. "Like something out of a picture book," says Georg Bliem, head of Planaibahnen. "The weather is a dream, the snow, a mixture of natural and homemade, couldn't be better, and above all the atmosphere! The guests are beaming with the sun." Up to 30,000 sports enthusiasts populate the ski area every day.
From Epiphany, there are two weather models. One predicts cold afterwards, the other continues to forecast warmth.
Nikolas Zimmermann von Ubimet
Bild: Ubimet
Cheerful (foreign language) voices in Graz too, "and that after an Advent that has become the 5th season of the year," says City Councillor for Economic Affairs Günter Riegler, delighted with the successful trend. Styrian tourism boss Michael Feiertag, who we just caught on the boards, is also happy, "this time the holidays are also perfect". Even though there are "more difficult booking phases in January. But the businesses might need a bit of time to catch their breath anyway."
It's green at low altitudes
No light without shade: those operators whose lifts are above grass and whose economic situation depends on it will not join in the jubilation.
The mood depends on the weather - Graz and eastern Styria will be warmed up to 11 degrees at New Year, but then, as Ubimet expert Nikolas Zimmermann knows, there will be foggy, dry stretches regionally. "I don't see the big, widespread onset of winter."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
