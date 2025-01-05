LaFee: teen pop sensation makes a comeback

New start in the music business

The coronavirus pandemic gave LaFee a renewed interest in music, which led to the release of the comeback album "Zurück in die Zukunft" on the pop label Telamo in 2021, which put her back in the top 10, at least in Germany. Since touring is impossible, the now 34-year-old is concentrating on starting a family. She and her husband Adam Abdou will have their son Lysias in 2023, after which she will move into a larger apartment in Cologne and give free rein to her creative streak. The new album, which has not yet been defined in more detail, is intended to name the themes of the time and will once again be a mixture of power pop and hard guitars. LaFee is also going on tour again in 2024 and filling the halls. Half of her band is made up of instrumentalists from German heavy metal heroes Rage, and the audience is as enthusiastic as the artist herself.