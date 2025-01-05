Live at the Gasometer in Vienna
LaFee: teen pop sensation makes a comeback
In the 2000s, she was the rock voice for a whole generation of girls going through puberty - now the new mother LaFee is back as the "Queen of the Night". With new songs and a best-of show, she is coming to the Vienna Gasometer at the end of January.
It wasn't so long ago that social media platforms weren't all-encompassing, but print magazines were still the order of the day. Pushed by the legendary youth mouthpiece "Bravo" and the successful music channel "VIVA", LaFee launched an unprecedented teen career in German-speaking countries in 2006. Her debut album "LaFee" was released at the tender age of 15 and was promptly honored with three "Golden Awards" in Germany. In Austria, she enjoyed a top position in the charts and a platinum award. Just one year later, the follow-up "Jetzt erst recht" was released, with which she not only conquered the charts again, but also filled concert halls.
Princess ofDarkness
In 2004, she succeeded in the Austrian "Kiddy Contest", two years later she was already the teenage princess of darkness. Christina Klein, the Rhinelander's real name, appeared in public dressed mainly in dark clothing and with a tattoo with the initials "LF" stuck to her left temple. The "Frankfurter Rundschau" newspaper casually described the young star as a "mixture of Shakira and Gothic mouse". But where other teen stars pretended to be a perfect world with tender lollipop lyrics, LaFee combined her guitar rock with heavy and unusually serious content for female artists of her generation. Among other things, it was about sexual abuse, violence, bullying, bulimia and young people's longing for death. LaFee was nothing for the radio and stuffy parents, but according to a survey, 80 percent of her fans would have liked her to be their big sister.
Music critics and format radio stations were overwhelmed by LaFee's songs and outwardly bulky personality, but her fans remained loyal to her even after her third album "Ring frei" (2009). In her early "Sturm und Drang" years, the pop fairy scored big. Three "ECHO Pop" awards, twice the popular "Bravo Otto" and a "Nick Kid's Choice Award" are to her credit. After a necessary break, LaFee disappears from the teen headlines, but builds a career on different artistic feet. She can be seen as an actress ("Alles was zählt"), jury member on "Dein Song", author of her autobiography or musical actress ("Vom Geist der Weihnacht") and in between releases successful singles such as "Zeig dich" or "Was bleibt".
New start in the music business
The coronavirus pandemic gave LaFee a renewed interest in music, which led to the release of the comeback album "Zurück in die Zukunft" on the pop label Telamo in 2021, which put her back in the top 10, at least in Germany. Since touring is impossible, the now 34-year-old is concentrating on starting a family. She and her husband Adam Abdou will have their son Lysias in 2023, after which she will move into a larger apartment in Cologne and give free rein to her creative streak. The new album, which has not yet been defined in more detail, is intended to name the themes of the time and will once again be a mixture of power pop and hard guitars. LaFee is also going on tour again in 2024 and filling the halls. Half of her band is made up of instrumentalists from German heavy metal heroes Rage, and the audience is as enthusiastic as the artist herself.
Live in Vienna
LaFee will finally be performing in Austria on 25 January. As part of her "Kriegerin" tour, she will be playing at the Vienna Gasometer - the concert has already been moved up by Simm City. Tickets for the mixture of a "Best Of" show and new songs are still available at www.oeticket.com. There you will also find all further information on the early comeback show of the year.
