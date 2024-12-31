Residents in fear
After the firecracker chaos: “I’m scared on New Year’s Eve”
"Krone" local inspection after the firecracker battle on New Year's Eve 2022/2023 in a large municipal building in Vienna-Floridsdorf: although calm has returned, the residents are living in fear. The police are prepared for the last night of the year.
The Franz-Koch-Hof in Jedlersdorf in Floridsdorf is a small town within the city. On New Year's Eve 2022/2023, there were violent riots right here. Teenagers and young adults set off illegal firecrackers with violent explosions in the housing estate. The entire staircase at Mitterhofergasse 2 was even blown up. Three arrests were made, more than 200 identities were established and dozens of people were reported to the police.
One day before the end of the year, it is still suspiciously quiet at the "Krone" local. Are appearances deceptive?
"I'm very scared of New Year's Eve, even though things have calmed down here," says resident Helga P. However, firecrackers have been going off again in the complex for a few days now. The 68-year-old pensioner is therefore looking forward to the New Year with mixed feelings.
Her neighbor no longer dares to go outside her door on 31 December. A firework landed on her balcony. A fire was prevented.
Klaus Riess (54) and his dog were even pelted with firecrackers three years ago: "The situation was terrible. Eight young lads ran after us right up to the door. It really was that bad!"
Since the firecracker chaos on New Year's Eve, there has been a lot of police presence in the residential complex, reports the social worker. "I hope it stays that way."
Police presence announced for New Year's Eve
The Vienna police have developed a comprehensive security concept for the turn of the year. This concerns not only the large event locations such as the New Year's Eve path, but of course also other locations where large numbers of people are to be expected.
These locations include the notorious Mitterhofergasse. The police will also be present in this area and take the necessary measures, according to the police in response to a Krone inquiry. Administrative reporting statistics with a focus on pyrotechnics are not collected separately for such a small location.
Franz-Koch-Hof was built in the second half of the 1970s and currently offers space for 2,900 residents in a total of 1,426 apartments.
"Comparatively less fireworks"
Floridsdorf district leader Georg Papai (SPÖ) says: "A lot has happened since the incidents at the turn of the year 2022/2023. For weeks now, not least on my political initiative, priority checks have been carried out at the borders and at Floridsdorf train station to prevent the private import of banned pyrotechnics. The result is that, according to the police, comparatively few "fireworks" were set off in the run-up to the New Year this year."
