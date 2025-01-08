Guard dog in search of his “pack”

Livestock guarding dogs have been used for centuries to protect livestock from wolves, lynx and bears. They grow up together with sheep, goats or other grazing animals. This makes them part of the family, so to speak. And the family (the pack) is protected! So they are dogs that are large, robust, independent, strong, calm, quick to react and courageous. They are great animals: loyal, very sensitive and fine at communicating and picking up (and spreading) moods.