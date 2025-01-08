Animal of the month: Yuki
Guard dog in search of his “pack”
Attentive readers will already be familiar with the "Animal of the Month" initiative. Together with Nestlé Purina, our "Krone" animal corner has set itself the task of giving poor four-legged friends in Austrian animal shelters a better chance of finding a forever home. In January we introduce you to "Yuki". He is eagerly waiting for his forever home at the Noah's Ark animal shelter in Styria.
Livestock guarding dogs have been used for centuries to protect livestock from wolves, lynx and bears. They grow up together with sheep, goats or other grazing animals. This makes them part of the family, so to speak. And the family (the pack) is protected! So they are dogs that are large, robust, independent, strong, calm, quick to react and courageous. They are great animals: loyal, very sensitive and fine at communicating and picking up (and spreading) moods.
Suffering of the breed
Unfortunately, if this breed is acquired without careful consideration or is kept in an unsuitable environment, things often become difficult - for everyone! Many privately owned dogs are abandoned or handed in to animal shelters because they are too demanding. One thing is clear: a guard dog suffers enormously in a kennel.
Our "animal of the month" in January is "Yuki". He is a typical guard dog, albeit a mixed breed: clever, stubborn, used to making his own decisions and suspicious of strangers. He only trusts his pack leader, who has earned this position for himself. "Yuki" is hopefully waiting at the Arche Noah Graz animal shelter (Styria) for a loving home with an animal lover with experience of the breed.
Profile of "Yuki"
- Breed: Herd protection mongrel
- Age/sex: 6 years old, male dog
- Characteristics: alert, stubborn, strong character, suspicious, compatible with other dogs, eager to move, smart, independent
- Keeping: House with garden, breed connoisseur, quiet environment without children
- More about "Yuki": Noah's Ark Animal Shelter - Active Animal Protection Austria
- Contact: Neufeldweg 211, 8041 Graz,
Phone: 0316/42 19 42, e-mail: sekretariat@aktivertierschutz.at
Appointments for dogs:
0676 842 41 74 37
Homepage: www.aktivertierschutz.at
Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8am to 12pm and 1pm to 5pm. Saturday, 8 am to 3 pm. Closed on Sundays.
Yuki' needs a quiet environment with someone who knows the breed. He will not be given to a family with children. Our powerhouse is used to other dogs, horses and cows. Once he has taken someone into his heart, he loves to cuddle. And he loves to play with a ball.
Hundetrainerin Tierheim Arche Noah, Graz
Adoption is rewarded with a supply of food from Nestlé Purina
Anyone who adopts "Yuki" will receive a suitable food supply for three months from Nestlé Purina.
