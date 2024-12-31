That was the year 2024 in Burgenland

"Doesn't want to come second"

It was therefore almost logical that Norbert Hofer could have risen from third president of the National Council to number one after the FPÖ's election victory on September 29. But the 53-year-old apparently saw his future place elsewhere: he was drawn home to Burgenland, where the Pinkafelder will stand as the FPÖ's top candidate in the state elections on January 19, 2025. The man who would rather be governor than President of the National Council has clearly defined his goal: "I didn't come here to come second!"