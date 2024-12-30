Gold price: expert expects further highs

"Value is always subjective"

Stöferle does not accept the objection that Bitcoin is "nothing real" and could therefore become worthless from one day to the next. "As an old Austrian, I have to say that value is always subjective." Stöferle is alluding to the Austrian school of economics, one of the central features of which is the subjective theory of value. According to this theory, the value of goods cannot be determined objectively, but results from the individual preferences and decisions of consumers. "What is the value of a van Gogh or a Rembrandt painting, an Nvidia share or a property in the 1st district? As much as people are willing to pay." The world is becoming less and less physical. "More and more value is actually taking place in the digital world, why shouldn't it be the same with currencies?"