Gal Gadot: Emergency surgery during fourth pregnancy!

"Let my heart be my guide"

"This year has been a year of profound challenges and reflection, and I struggled with whether or not to tell a personal story. In the end, I decided to let my heart be my guide. Perhaps this is my way of processing everything, of lifting the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media. Most importantly, I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may be experiencing similar things," the actress said.