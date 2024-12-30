"Just wanted to live"
Gal Gadot: Emergency surgery during fourth pregnancy!
In March 2024, actress Gal Gadot announced the birth of her fourth child. But it wasn't until the end of December that she announced she had suffered from a blood clot in her brain during her pregnancy. An emergency operation was necessary, but she is now "completely healed".
The 39-year-old Israeli actress first revealed via an Instagram post that she experienced a life-threatening complication while pregnant with her fourth daughter in February. A "massive blood clot" had formed in her brain, which had to be removed.
"Wonder Woman" suffered from severe headaches
In a detailed Instagram post on December 29 (see below), the "Wonder Woman" actress described the dramatic event. In the eighth month of her pregnancy, she was diagnosed with headaches that confined her to bed for weeks. She finally had an MRI, which revealed a "huge blood clot" in her brain.
"Life fragile"
"In a single moment, my family and I were reminded of how fragile life can be. It was a powerful reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, I just wanted to hang in there and live," said Gadot.
Daughter was born during emergency surgery
She goes on to say that she was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery just hours later. During the procedure in spring 2024, her daughter Ori was born. "Her name, which means 'my light', was not chosen by chance," the actress emphasized. Her daughter would be her "light at the end of the tunnel", she told her husband before the operation.
"Let my heart be my guide"
"This year has been a year of profound challenges and reflection, and I struggled with whether or not to tell a personal story. In the end, I decided to let my heart be my guide. Perhaps this is my way of processing everything, of lifting the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media. Most importantly, I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may be experiencing similar things," the actress said.
This journey has taught her "so much". It's important to "listen to our body and trust what it's telling us. Pain, discomfort or even subtle changes often have a deeper meaning. Listening to your body can be life-saving".
