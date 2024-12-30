“This is crazy!” Astonishment after ÖSV dream start

Tschofenig and the learning process

Tschofenig, the dominator of the qualification and trial rounds and winner of the dress rehearsal in Engelberg, let his nerves get the better of him in the first competition jump, before showing the most valuable jump of the day in the second. "I'm still young and haven't done that many tours in any kind of favorite role. It's quite normal to have a bit of a ride with your emotions," said the 22-year-old from Carinthia. "These are learning processes that I will take with me and hopefully do differently in the coming years."