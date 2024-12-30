A place on the podium, but ...
Vincent Kriechmayr talks about ending his career again
After his second place in Bormio, Vincent Kriechmayr has once again expressed thoughts of retiring. The 33-year-old from Upper Austria was also amazed by the young generation.
"Something has to change. If I keep riding behind like this, I'll hang up my hat. That's not my standard," Kriechmayr complained after his 55th place in the downhill classic in Val Gardena/Gröden. The ÖSV hero bounced back on Sunday with second place in the super-G in Bormio. A glimmer of hope for the red-white-red speed men. But the Upper Austrian also caused a stir off the piste and is apparently actually thinking about retiring.
"I'm already 33, so as long as I can still finish on the podium, I'll keep skiing. If that's no longer the case at some point, I'm sure I won't be at the start anymore," said the veteran in the ORF interview.
From an Austrian perspective, Kriechmayr identified a positive upward trend. "You have to make sure that you can hold your own. I'm confident that if I put my hat on soon, the youngsters will step on the gas after me."
"I wouldn't have known him before the season"
He was impressed by 24-year-old Norwegian Fredrik Moeller. The super-G winner from Bormio had previously only had two top 5 results in the World Cup on his CV, having only made his debut just over a year ago. "The Norwegians always bring in a youngster - that's great," said Kriechmayr about Moeller and admitted: "I wouldn't have known him before the season."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.