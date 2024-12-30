Vincent Kriechmayr talks about ending his career again

"Something has to change. If I keep riding behind like this, I'll hang up my hat. That's not my standard," Kriechmayr complained after his 55th place in the downhill classic in Val Gardena/Gröden. The ÖSV hero bounced back on Sunday with second place in the super-G in Bormio. A glimmer of hope for the red-white-red speed men. But the Upper Austrian also caused a stir off the piste and is apparently actually thinking about retiring.