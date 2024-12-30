Vorteilswelt
A place on the podium, but ...

Vincent Kriechmayr talks about ending his career again

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 06:38

After his second place in Bormio, Vincent Kriechmayr has once again expressed thoughts of retiring. The 33-year-old from Upper Austria was also amazed by the young generation.

"Something has to change. If I keep riding behind like this, I'll hang up my hat. That's not my standard," Kriechmayr complained after his 55th place in the downhill classic in Val Gardena/Gröden. The ÖSV hero bounced back on Sunday with second place in the super-G in Bormio. A glimmer of hope for the red-white-red speed men. But the Upper Austrian also caused a stir off the piste and is apparently actually thinking about retiring.

Only Fredrik Moeller (right) was faster than Vincent Kriechmayr in the Bormio Super-G. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Only Fredrik Moeller (right) was faster than Vincent Kriechmayr in the Bormio Super-G.
"I'm already 33, so as long as I can still finish on the podium, I'll keep skiing. If that's no longer the case at some point, I'm sure I won't be at the start anymore," said the veteran in the ORF interview.

From an Austrian perspective, Kriechmayr identified a positive upward trend. "You have to make sure that you can hold your own. I'm confident that if I put my hat on soon, the youngsters will step on the gas after me."

"I wouldn't have known him before the season"
 He was impressed by 24-year-old Norwegian Fredrik Moeller. The super-G winner from Bormio had previously only had two top 5 results in the World Cup on his CV, having only made his debut just over a year ago. "The Norwegians always bring in a youngster - that's great," said Kriechmayr about Moeller and admitted: "I wouldn't have known him before the season."

