New Year’s Eve madness begins: What’s allowed, what’s not

Moped set on fire

And for insurance companies, New Year's Eve is regularly one of the most expensive of the year: In Upper Austria, claims averaging between 400,000 and 500,000 euros are reported. The first property damage caused by firecrackers has already been reported from Braunau: The moped of a 58-year-old man, who had parked it in the evening, was set on fire. Police officers were able to smother the flames, but the two-wheeler is a total loss. Whether it was deliberately or negligently set on fire remains to be determined.