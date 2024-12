Abysses of the bourgeois under a beautiful surface

Each volume has a different editor

Haushofer, who always fought against the patriarchy with her literature, is now one of the Austrian classics of the 20th century, but until now has not had an edition of her work. Claasen-Verlag, which belongs to Ullstein, has now made up for this in cooperation with the StifterHaus in Linz. Each of the six volumes has a different editor, including well-known names such as Clemens J. Setz and Antje Ravik Strubel.