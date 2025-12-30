Fireworks vs. paint
It gets dangerous for cars on New Year’s Eve, except …
The pyrotechnics in the New Year's Eve sky are usually beautiful to look at. But the rockets also come down again, and they are often shot at ground level for all they're worth. So how do you prevent fireworks from damaging your car? And what if it does happen?
Car owners who have to park their vehicle outside on New Year's Eve fear for their car because of the annual fireworks display. There is no need to worry about over-the-counter fireworks: provided they are used correctly, burnt-out rockets that fall onto the car roof do not cause any major damage. However, not every firecracker is fired properly. Some contemporaries make a "joke" of firing them directly at the car from a short distance. Apart from the fact that not everything that is fired is legal. Ideally, you should not park your car on busy streets and squares that are used for celebrations at night.
There is not always intent behind the "firing". In residential areas where many people live, there are many rockets and firecrackers flying around; the probability of a car being hit is high. If the fireworks explode on vehicles, they can cause unsightly smoke marks, small burns or blast holes in the paintwork. Some car windows have also been damaged by flying pyrotechnics. Most of these marks can be removed with soapy water, polish or a touch-up pen.
Let's get rid of it!
However, if you want to be on the safe side, it is best to park your car away from the hustle and bustle. The safest place to park it is in a garage. If you don't have your own, use a public parking garage for the night. If this is not available either, you should park in an area that is as deserted as possible. Industrial estates, for example, are fairly quiet at the turn of the year. A burnt-out rocket may fall on the roof there, but the damage potential of such stray vehicles is low.
Who pays?
If firework damage is discovered the next morning, it will be difficult to find the person responsible. If the person responsible is known, their private liability insurance will usually pay for repairs. If no perpetrator can be identified, the car owner's partially comprehensive insurance will cover explosion and fire damage as well as glass breakage. For damage to paintwork and soft tops caused by fireworks and vandalism, on the other hand, you need the cover of a fully comprehensive policy.
Don't rejoice too soon ...
But not all dangers are over on New Year's morning: before the first drive of the new year, drivers should definitely check the exhaust and tires again. After all, it is not uncommon for firecrackers to be stuck in exhaust pipes at night. You should also make sure that there are no bottles in front of or behind the tires, as their shards can destroy the tires when driving off.
