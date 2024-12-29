Sunny finale: How the year 2024 is coming to an end

Friday will be cloudy. In the south, there will be some sunshine in between and it will remain dry. Otherwise, there will be some rain, sleet or snow with a snow line initially between 500 and 1000 meters. Precipitation will also fall in the Alps for a longer period of time, although the snow line may rise well above 1000 meters in the afternoon with milder air in the west. Minimum temperatures of minus five to plus two degrees, maximum daytime temperatures mostly between two and six degrees.