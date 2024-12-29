Mild temperatures
Sunny finale: How the year 2024 is coming to an end
The weather towards the end of the year is likely to be a real treat for the soul: According to meteorologists from Geosphere Austria, we can expect tranquil high-pressure weather and bright sunshine. We won't have to prepare for precipitation again in Austria until after the New Year.
Fog and high fog patches will often persist on Monday, especially in the Rhine Valley and the northern foothills of the Alps. Everywhere else, the fog over the lowlands will often clear during the morning and bright sunny weather will prevail. Daytime highs will range from minus two to plus ten degrees, again with the mildest temperatures at medium altitudes.
In the Rhine Valley, over the lowlands in the north, east and southeast as well as in the southern basins, there will be widespread fog and high fog on Tuesday. These may persist in some regions and remain cloudy in others. Away from the fog, the sunny weather will continue. Here too, temperatures of up to plus ten degrees are possible.
New Year starts with up to twelve degrees
At the beginning of the New Year on Wednesday , there will be a few patches of shallow fog here and there, which will mostly be short-lived. Then sunshine will predominate. However, the sky will not be unclouded, as extensive veil clouds will spread from the north, dampening the sunlight a little. Daytime highs may even reach twelve degrees.
Disturbance brings light rain
On Thursday, a disturbance will touch the north. This will bring some clouds through. In parts of Upper Austria and Lower Austria, it may also rain lightly at times from around midday. The daily highs will mostly be between five and eleven degrees.
Friday will be cloudy. In the south, there will be some sunshine in between and it will remain dry. Otherwise, there will be some rain, sleet or snow with a snow line initially between 500 and 1000 meters. Precipitation will also fall in the Alps for a longer period of time, although the snow line may rise well above 1000 meters in the afternoon with milder air in the west. Minimum temperatures of minus five to plus two degrees, maximum daytime temperatures mostly between two and six degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
