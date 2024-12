Two deaths after traditional Thai massages

Singer on Facebook: 'Numbness getting worse'

Afterwards, the young woman, who was known by her stage name Ping Chayada, suffered from symptoms of paralysis for weeks. Doctors diagnosed a displaced cervical spine. "The numbness is getting worse, my right arm is weak, and less than half of my body is functioning. I'm sharing this as a warning to anyone who likes massages. I hope for healing and thanks for reading," the woman explained on Facebook.