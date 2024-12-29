Automatically saved design

Times like before Corona
Tyrolean cable car operator Franz Hörl sees a significant upturn for the 2024/25 winter season. He also predicts: "Cable cars are back for good". He also has a clear opinion on foreign investors.
Lots of snow in some places ensured a good start to this year's winter season. Of course, this also pleases the cable car operators. In an interview with the APA, chairman and spokesman Franz Hörl is therefore forecasting a healthy box office turnover: the cable cars are expected to achieve a turnover of around 1.8 billion euros, exceeding the results of previous seasons.
Our domestic cable cars are definitely back.
Franz Hörl
As of December 22, first-time admissions were already up 15.3 percent on the previous season. First-time guests are guests who use a lift facility for the first time in one day. In the previous season, Austrian cable cars counted 49.9 million. In the 2018/19 season, the figure was 54.3 million.
The Tyrolean sees the trend as more than positive and is adamant: "Our domestic cable cars are definitely back." Although it is not about breaking records, the conditions are different than in previous years. Hörl sees a strong winter and strong figures for Austria. "The current season will build on old successes everywhere in Austria."
Tendencies such as those in Kitzbühel, where foreign funds are trying to buy in, must be accepted. We are watching these developments with concern, whereby those who want to make a quick buck have little chance.
Franz Hörl
According to the Zillertal hotelier, perfect temperatures in the fall provided ideal conditions for technical snowmaking. Hörl also referred to the "sometimes abundant amounts of natural snow in Austria's winter sports centers" in recent days.
"Guaranteed snow paired with safe, efficient lifts and perfect infrastructure" would set Austria apart from its competitors, according to Hörl. However, he is critical of foreign investors: "Tendencies such as those in Kitzbühel, where foreign funds are trying to buy in, are to be accepted. We are watching these developments with concern, and those who want to make a quick buck have little chance."
