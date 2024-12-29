"Two Nights Tour"
Female ski jumpers look forward to “cool format”
The men have their four-hill tour, but the women don't want to do things by halves on the "Two Nights Tour" at the turn of the year. On the hoped-for path to the bigger tour, the jumpers will be competing for World Cup points, prestige and victories in knockout duels on New Year's Eve (16:20) in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and on New Year's Day (16:15) in Oberstdorf. These are new at both venues, having already taken place once in Ljubno.
"The format is very cool and will definitely be exciting," recalls Lisa Eder. ÖSV head coach Bernhard Metzler is approaching this event with an unchanged team compared to Engelberg. The nominees are Lisa Eder, Eva Pinkelnig, Julia Mühlbacher, Jacqueline Seifriedsberger, Sara Marita Kramer and Meghann Wadsak. "Jumping units were not on the program after Engelberg," explained Metzler. "The ladies did physical sessions." His protégés know the two hills well from summer training sessions.
Eder in the attack on Schmid and Prevc
Eder is third in the World Cup after five competitions so far, albeit with a clear gap to Katharina Schmid (GER) and Nika Prevc (SLO) in front. Ideally, this gap should be reduced. "I want to pick up where I left off in Engelberg," said the athlete from Salzburg. In Switzerland, she came fourth, the second competition was canceled due to the weather and not scored. Mühlbacher, on the other hand, is already looking forward to her first knockout duel. "I've never jumped one like this before and I think it will be exciting."
Schmid has won both competitions on the Olympic hill in Zhangjiakou as well as once in Lillehammer and is probably the favorite with home fan support. The 28-year-old came second behind Prevc in the second Lillehammer competition and in Engelberg. Eder is the only member of the ÖSV team to have finished on the podium so far; in both Norway and China, the 23-year-old came third in the second competition.
