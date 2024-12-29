Female ski jumpers look forward to “cool format”

Eder in the attack on Schmid and Prevc

Eder is third in the World Cup after five competitions so far, albeit with a clear gap to Katharina Schmid (GER) and Nika Prevc (SLO) in front. Ideally, this gap should be reduced. "I want to pick up where I left off in Engelberg," said the athlete from Salzburg. In Switzerland, she came fourth, the second competition was canceled due to the weather and not scored. Mühlbacher, on the other hand, is already looking forward to her first knockout duel. "I've never jumped one like this before and I think it will be exciting."