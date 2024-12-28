Do measures help?
This is what the teacher shortage really looks like
In order to save the system from collapse, the Ministry of Education has launched "Klasse Job", the largest teacher initiative in the Second Republic. An initial assessment is now available.
More than 120,000 teachers teach one million pupils at 5700 educational institutions every day. Due to a shortage of personnel resources, every year at the start of school in Austria there was great trepidation as to whether all lessons could be held. This year, the Ministry of Education wanted to counteract this with the "Klasse Job" initiative.
With 'Klasse Job', we have launched the largest teaching staff initiative. And we have fundamentally reformed and shortened the teacher training course.
Martin Polaschek, Bildungsminister
Bild: Screenshot APA
Graphic: New teaching staff for the 2024/25 school year
17 percent more new students
An initial conclusion at the end of the year: The campaigns are having an impact. In the 2023/24 academic year, 17 percent more new students were attracted to the teaching profession. The course has been reformed. In future, there will be 6 semesters for the Bachelor's degree and 4 semesters for the Master's degree.
Offer for career changers particularly successful
Career changers in particular have become the focus of public attention. These are academics from a wide range of professions, some of whom are already retired, who have decided to pass on their knowledge and experience to young people.
This year, 6597 new teachers were accepted throughout Austria
This year, 684 lateral entrants were recruited. The applicants undergo a strict selection process, which only 50 percent pass. There were 6597 new teachers throughout Austria this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.