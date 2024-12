Axe and brass knuckles taken because of a car sticker

Weapons taken from cars

Then it was off to the next parking lot, where they shouted at each other before both rushed to their cars to arm themselves. The 29-year-old picked up an axe, the 31-year-old a knuckleduster. Threats were made before the younger man fled. His opponent drove to the police, who stopped the axe-threat and took him to prison, as he is obviously not a clean slate. But the 31-year-old was also charged because brass knuckles are a prohibited weapon - and he had also made dangerous threats.