New Year's Eve fireworks

“A ban can’t be controlled anyway”

Nachrichten
29.12.2024 06:00

Popping corks or rockets? That's the big question. Many municipalities ask themselves how to deal with private fireworks displays on New Year's Eve. They take very different approaches. 

The colorful spectacle is meticulously planned. "Each launch tube has its exact place," says Eugen Seethaler. Together with pyrotechnician Christian Czech, he is once again responsible for this year's New Year's Eve fireworks display in Salzburg's old town. The set-up work began at the weekend. The team from the company "Pyrovision" positioned more than 300 tubes and pyro batteries on a meadow below the fortress. "Of course, everything will only be loaded on New Year's Eve," laughs Seethaler.

Eugen Seethaler and his team take care of the professional fireworks.
They fill hundreds of launch tubes.
The fireworks will last just under eight minutes, starting punctually at midnight. The rockets in the sky will be accompanied by background music - including a live radio broadcast. "The weather forecast is excellent. Let's hope it comes true," says the pyrotechnician. On a clear day, the New Year's Eve fireworks will be visible far beyond the rooftops of the old town. The expert's appeal: "Nobody really needs private fireworks anymore. Let the professionals do it."

Ban, appeal, tolerate, tolerate
The pyrotechnician is not alone in this approach. The Salzburg city government does not even allow private firecrackers and rockets to be set off anywhere in the city on New Year's Eve. Posters and displays have also been used for days to inform tourists of this. Fireworks have not been and will not be sold on public land - i.e. squares owned by the city. However, this does not prevent private fireworks displays.

Fireworks ban & exceptions

In principle, it is forbidden to set off fireworks all year round. However, municipalities can override this regulation on New Year's Eve. The setting off of rockets and firecrackers is then permitted for a short time.

In many municipalities, the ban also applies at the turn of the year. In addition to all towns in Lungau, exceptions also apply in Krimml, Neukirchen, Hollersbach, Stuhlfelden, Niedernsill, Fusch, Maria Alm, Rauris, Lofer and Unken.

"The noise is particularly frightening for our animals"
Fireworks are also banned in many other Salzburg municipalities at the turn of the year. "I don't see why we should allow it," says the head of Kuchl, Thomas Freylinger (ÖVP). He appeals to the conscience of his fellow residents on the municipal website. "The noise is particularly frightening for our animals. Many people also want peace and quiet at some point! Environmental considerations also play a role," he writes there.

Heimo Aigner and Erich Jerey are once again selling rockets and firecrackers in Lungau this year.
In Lungau, however, private fireworks are permitted in all towns. "But not out of conviction," clarifies Manfred Sampl, Mayor of St. Michael. But: "You don't need to issue a ban if you can't control it."

In any case, the sale of pyro articles is going well in Lungau. "People are looking forward to the New Year," says retailer Erich Jerey.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
