“A ban can’t be controlled anyway”

In principle, it is forbidden to set off fireworks all year round. However, municipalities can override this regulation on New Year's Eve. The setting off of rockets and firecrackers is then permitted for a short time.

In many municipalities, the ban also applies at the turn of the year. In addition to all towns in Lungau, exceptions also apply in Krimml, Neukirchen, Hollersbach, Stuhlfelden, Niedernsill, Fusch, Maria Alm, Rauris, Lofer and Unken.