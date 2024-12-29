Co-pilot Winter: “Rallying is a million-dollar grave!”

50 vacation days for a full season

Of course, the time required and the economy is another factor. "For a full season, I would have needed around 50 vacation days last year. You don't have any income. I think Austria is the only country that has no motorsport funding. It's a million-dollar grave - because last year alone cost us around 700,000 euros!" groans Winter, who doesn't get bored even without a rally. In addition to his sewage treatment plant business, he has now also bought a motor vehicle and agricultural company in Eitweg. "My best friend died when I was 41. The family didn't want to take it over, but I don't want to let it go under."