Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Gerry" without a cockpit

Co-pilot Winter: “Rallying is a million-dollar grave!”

Nachrichten
29.12.2024 13:59

Lavanttal co-driver Gerald Winter (46) is without a cockpit following his separation from Simon Wagner. He leaves it open whether he will get back into a car in the future: "The question is whether I want to do that to myself again!"  

0 Kommentare

Over, over, over! After eight years and four state championship titles in a row, the successful rally duo Simon Wagner/Gerald Winter are parting ways. "Simon's plans have changed. And I'm an atypical co-driver - 20 centimeters too tall and 30 kilos too heavy. It's a miracle that it went so well for so long," says Winter from Lavanttal.

Gerald Winter (left) and Simon Wagner recently won the national championship title four times. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Gerald Winter (left) and Simon Wagner recently won the national championship title four times.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"It takes years to get to this level"
The 46-year-old has no new project in sight. "Simon only told me two weeks ago that he wants to drive the entire season with Hanna Ostlender." Whether Winter will even take a seat in a racing car again remains open. "The question is whether I still want to do that to myself. The line between a good time and paraplegia is simply extremely thin. It takes time to trust each other in the cockpit. And it takes years to get back to that level. I've achieved a lot, my house is full of trophies," emphasizes Winter.

50 vacation days for a full season
Of course, the time required and the economy is another factor. "For a full season, I would have needed around 50 vacation days last year. You don't have any income. I think Austria is the only country that has no motorsport funding. It's a million-dollar grave - because last year alone cost us around 700,000 euros!" groans Winter, who doesn't get bored even without a rally. In addition to his sewage treatment plant business, he has now also bought a motor vehicle and agricultural company in Eitweg. "My best friend died when I was 41. The family didn't want to take it over, but I don't want to let it go under."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Töfferl
Lukas Töfferl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf