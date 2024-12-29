Big love study
Why most couples get into arguments
Even in the best relationships, people sometimes disagree and argue. But what are the triggers and how quickly do couples make up afterwards? The online dating platform "Parship" asked couples in love precisely this question. The "Krone" knows the exciting results.
Unfortunately, conflicts within the family are not uncommon during the holidays. But what are the actual reasons why couples in Upper Austria fall out?
Annoying habits as the main reason
The online dating platform "Parship" got to the bottom of the question. Annoying habits are the most annoying: 36 percent of respondents cited this as the most common reason for an argument. This was followed by order or division of labor in the household, family/relationships and stress at work. It is striking that conflict issues change with the length of the relationship.
Never had an argument before
Jealousy is by far the most common cause of resentment among newly in love couples. Nine percent of couples from Upper Austria stated that they had never had an argument. The same number of respondents stated that excessive alcohol consumption leads to arguments with their partner. What sets us apart, however, and also distinguishes us from the other federal states, is that Upper Austrians find it easiest to apologize.
It is important not to lose touch with each other even after an argument and to approach each other again.
„Parship“-Psychologin Caroline Erb
Physical distance as a conflict resolver
After a disagreement, just under a quarter go to a distance (another room, a walk) until both have calmed down again. Young couples in particular tend to calm down more quickly after a dispute. The longer the relationship lasts, the more likely couples are to remain silent for a longer period of time after an argument.
