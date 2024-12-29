Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Big love study

Why most couples get into arguments

Nachrichten
29.12.2024 18:00

Even in the best relationships, people sometimes disagree and argue. But what are the triggers and how quickly do couples make up afterwards? The online dating platform "Parship" asked couples in love precisely this question. The "Krone" knows the exciting results.

0 Kommentare

Unfortunately, conflicts within the family are not uncommon during the holidays. But what are the actual reasons why couples in Upper Austria fall out?

Annoying habits as the main reason
The online dating platform "Parship" got to the bottom of the question. Annoying habits are the most annoying: 36 percent of respondents cited this as the most common reason for an argument. This was followed by order or division of labor in the household, family/relationships and stress at work. It is striking that conflict issues change with the length of the relationship.

Never had an argument before
Jealousy is by far the most common cause of resentment among newly in love couples. Nine percent of couples from Upper Austria stated that they had never had an argument. The same number of respondents stated that excessive alcohol consumption leads to arguments with their partner. What sets us apart, however, and also distinguishes us from the other federal states, is that Upper Austrians find it easiest to apologize.

Zitat Icon

It is important not to lose touch with each other even after an argument and to approach each other again.

„Parship“-Psychologin Caroline Erb

Physical distance as a conflict resolver
After a disagreement, just under a quarter go to a distance (another room, a walk) until both have calmed down again. Young couples in particular tend to calm down more quickly after a dispute. The longer the relationship lasts, the more likely couples are to remain silent for a longer period of time after an argument.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf