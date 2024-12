Thieves with an appetite for regional products

Witness immediately raised the alarm: five serial offenders caught

The quintet was finally caught on Christmas Day at around 2.30 pm. In Feldbach in the district of south-eastern Styria, a pedestrian saw the five suspects making food disappear from a farm store in a trolley. The attentive passer-by immediately informed the family that runs the farm store. Together with the witness, the owners promptly confronted the criminals. The police arrived shortly afterwards. The suspected serial offenders were men and women aged between 22 and 44. The value of the foodstuffs amounted to several hundred euros.