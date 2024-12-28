"Does not want to die"
Franka Potente talks about her fight against breast cancer
Franka Potente has beaten breast cancer. Now the "Run Lola Run" actress is talking about her fight against the insidious disease for the first time.
In an interview with "Zeit Online", Potente revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She had previously visited her doctor with slight discomfort on her right side. However, a mammogram did not produce a clear result.
"The total alarm!"
She then underwent further examinations - which she had to ask for, as the actress explained in the interview. "I can only recommend everyone to listen to their inner voice and, if necessary, get a second medical opinion if you have the impression that something is wrong," says Potente.
The 50-year-old went on to say that the feeling she had when she was diagnosed could be compared to a fire. "Imagine you are a house with a fire on every floor. Should you look for the fire extinguisher first, switch off the beeping smoke alarm, call the fire department or run out? The total alarm!"
Healed and fitter than at 24
Nevertheless, she approached the challenging time with a fighting spirit. "Self-pity is not one of my character traits," says Potente. She started the treatment, but did a lot of sport - such as hot yoga or spinning - while at the same time cutting out sugar and dairy products. "The goal was always: I don't want to die," explained the actress.
Since the summer, she has been considered cured and feels fitter than she did at the age of 24, when she became a star with Tom Tykwer's cult film. "I was untrained for 'Run Lola Run', which really took its toll on my puff," she smiled.
Looking back, Potente says she "grew with the illness". She learned to appreciate herself and her surroundings in a new way.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.