Chimney sweep reveals
“Sometimes people open the door naked”
Chimney sweeps are given away as lucky charms on New Year's Eve. We met a living person who raves about the "good" business and tells us some curious stories.
"Krone": Being a chimney sweep is not exactly the kind of job you dream of as a child. What made you do it?
Kurt Habacht: Originally, it wasn't my dream job either, but my father was a chimney sweep and always raved about the "good" business, so it was only logical that I should follow in his footsteps.
What do you mean by "good" business, do you get rich in this trade?
I wouldn't say rich, but it's a secure job that you can make a good living from.
Some people are surprised at the high costs for what is often just a short visit from you.
I don't set the prices, the relevant authorities do. The rates are renegotiated every year.
Apart from the financial aspect, have you never regretted your choice of job?
No, I like my job, even if I now spend more time in the office than crawling on all fours in the fireplace.
Crawling?
Yes, especially in the past it was common to crawl into chimneys, but in newer buildings this is often no longer necessary.
Is that where the soot all over your body came from?
Yes, you get dirty at work, it's part of the job.
Especially daunting for some women, isn't it?
That may be, but more and more women are taking up the profession. A quarter of apprentices are now female. In my role as regional guild master, I feel the need to increase the proportion of women. I have already won an award twice for my efforts.
As a chimney sweep, you visit house after house and apartment, are you always given a warm welcome?
Yes, most people are friendly, some are sleepy. In the past, you were often offered a coffee or cake, but that's no longer the case.
Do you sometimes have funny experiences?
Every now and then the door opens and a naked woman or man stands in front of you.
There is a superstition that chimney sweeps bring good luck. Is that true? Of course.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.