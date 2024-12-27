Four animals fall ill
Bluetongue disease discovered on farm
During a routine examination on the occasion of the movement of two calves, four cattle in Upper Austria have again tested positive for bluetongue disease. It was a farm in the district of Kirchdorf. There is no danger to humans.
After the bluetongue virus serotype 4 had already been detected in the Steyr-Land district in November, serotype 3 (BTV-3) has now been detected for the first time in Upper Austria on a farm in the Kirchdorf district, reported the responsible state councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP) on Friday.
Four animals tested positive
Four clinically healthy animals on the farm tested positive for the virus and were banned from animal traffic; no further measures are currently necessary on the farm. Should animals become clinically ill, they must be treated. Overall, the infection pressure is currently rather low, as the carriers of the disease - biting-sucking "midges" - spread less during the cold season.
Preventing a wave of infection
It is now important to use this time to protect the herds from a wave of infection in spring by vaccinating them in good time. There is no danger to humans. The disease, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, mainly affects cattle, sheep, goats and other ruminants.
