Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Four animals fall ill

Bluetongue disease discovered on farm

Nachrichten
27.12.2024 19:31

During a routine examination on the occasion of the movement of two calves, four cattle in Upper Austria have again tested positive for bluetongue disease. It was a farm in the district of Kirchdorf. There is no danger to humans.

0 Kommentare

After the bluetongue virus serotype 4 had already been detected in the Steyr-Land district in November, serotype 3 (BTV-3) has now been detected for the first time in Upper Austria on a farm in the Kirchdorf district, reported the responsible state councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP) on Friday.

Four animals tested positive
Four clinically healthy animals on the farm tested positive for the virus and were banned from animal traffic; no further measures are currently necessary on the farm. Should animals become clinically ill, they must be treated. Overall, the infection pressure is currently rather low, as the carriers of the disease - biting-sucking "midges" - spread less during the cold season.

Preventing a wave of infection
It is now important to use this time to protect the herds from a wave of infection in spring by vaccinating them in good time. There is no danger to humans. The disease, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, mainly affects cattle, sheep, goats and other ruminants.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
KirchdorfSteyr-Land
ÖVP
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf