The “Winter Musi” for lucky “Krone” readers

A top musical start to the new year 2025: when the Nockis, DJ Ötzi, Nik P., Melissa Naschenweng and many other stars come together on 17 and 18 January to heat up the atmosphere in the idyllic Nockberge mountains under the direction of the presenter duo Stefanie Hertel and Marco Ventre, it can only mean one thing: The "Winter Musi" is once again making its traditional stop in Bad Kleinkirchheim.