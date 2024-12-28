Professionals warn of the great danger of firecrackers

No F3 and F4 category

Experts therefore never tire of warning of the dangers and giving tips on how to celebrate the New Year safely. One of them is Amstetten pyrotechnician Bernhard Wagner. First things first: fireworks in categories F3 and F4 must not be set off without the appropriate training. Furthermore, only objects filled with black powder are permitted for firecracker sets. "Flash-bang sets are prohibited due to their particular danger and noise development," says Wagner. Fireworks in category F1 may be used from the age of twelve, those in category F2 from the age of 16. "However, the dangers of handling fireworks should definitely be explained to children," says Wagner.