Important tips
Professionals warn of the great danger of firecrackers
Pyrotechnicians and comrades give important tips on how to avoid accidents when handling rockets. Every year, too many people end up in hospital with injuries.
Unfortunately, not a year goes by without someone being seriously injured in hospital after a firework accident around New Year's Eve. This sad series will not stop in Lower Austria either. As reported, a firecracker exploded on Christmas Eve in the hand of a 14-year-old from Wiener Neustadt, who had to be taken to hospital.
No F3 and F4 category
Experts therefore never tire of warning of the dangers and giving tips on how to celebrate the New Year safely. One of them is Amstetten pyrotechnician Bernhard Wagner. First things first: fireworks in categories F3 and F4 must not be set off without the appropriate training. Furthermore, only objects filled with black powder are permitted for firecracker sets. "Flash-bang sets are prohibited due to their particular danger and noise development," says Wagner. Fireworks in category F1 may be used from the age of twelve, those in category F2 from the age of 16. "However, the dangers of handling fireworks should definitely be explained to children," says Wagner.
In an emergency
If, despite all precautions, something does happen, take the following points to heart:
- Keep calm and act with caution
- Call the fire department 122 or the ambulance 144
- Only attempt to extinguish the fire yourself if you are not putting yourself in danger
- In the event of burn injuries, cool immediately with cold water or snow, if necessary call or see a doctor immediately
- Leave the danger zone
- Close windows and doors
- Warn the neighbors
- Instruct the fire department
- If the stairwell is filled with smoke, stay in your home and make yourself known to the fire department
He expressly warns against illegal imports from neighboring countries: "They are often not labeled at all or are labeled incorrectly." This is how items in prohibited categories fall into uninformed hands. "This can not only lead to serious injuries, but also to damage to property," emphasizes Wagner.
He therefore calls on people to only use CE-certified fireworks. "Always read the instructions for use and adhere to the age regulations," warns the expert. Rockets should only be fired vertically from stable launchers. "If they fail, don't relight them, but douse them with water," warns Wagner against uncontrolled ignition.
The fact that pyrotechnic objects should not be kept near stoves, radiators or pockets of clothing sounds logical, but is just as often ignored in practice as firing them at a sufficient distance from people and buildings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
