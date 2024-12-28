Great help after fire caused a Christmas miracle

This year's Christmas was to be a very special one - it was the first for baby Louis at eight months old, and three-year-old Fynn had been talking about nothing else for weeks anyway. And then the catastrophe on December 20: "I was changing Fynn's diaper when we noticed a kind of haze," says Heike Münster. "Because we were getting dizzy, I opened the balcony door." And then there were the first flames, it started to burn from the living room - presumably because of a cable.