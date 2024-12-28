Sparrowhawk “picnics” small birds in the birdhouse

Ornithologist Richard Katzinger confirms that these birds of prey are not uncommon in our urban areas. "Sparrowhawks like to stay close to settlements in winter, especially where there are full feeders," says the ornithologist. And the sparrowhawk's favorite meal is smaller birds. "This starts with the goldcrest, the smallest songbird, and extends to birds the size of pigeons," explains the ornithologist. During the breeding season from May to July, however, the sparrowhawk is a shy forest dweller.