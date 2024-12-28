Bird of prey in the garden
Sparrowhawk “picnics” small birds in the birdhouse
A bird feeder in the garden, filled with delicious sunflower seeds and with lots of little birds snacking on them, is a full table of gifts for a bird of prey like the sparrowhawk. Especially now in winter.
The S. family in Neunkirchen were quite astonished when a stately bird of prey suddenly found itself perched on their bird feeder in the garden instead of the lovely little songbirds. "Suddenly there was no sign of the other birds," complains Mrs. S., who enjoys watching the turbulent goings-on of the birdies from her window. Research among her friends revealed that the feathered guest could be a sparrowhawk.
Birds know where to find good food
Ornithologist Richard Katzinger confirms that these birds of prey are not uncommon in our urban areas. "Sparrowhawks like to stay close to settlements in winter, especially where there are full feeders," says the ornithologist. And the sparrowhawk's favorite meal is smaller birds. "This starts with the goldcrest, the smallest songbird, and extends to birds the size of pigeons," explains the ornithologist. During the breeding season from May to July, however, the sparrowhawk is a shy forest dweller.
The day after: Fully fed and already moved on
The visit of the beautiful bird of prey was short-lived. The next day, the sparrowhawk was gone and Mrs. S. only found a few feathers and traces of blood under the birdhouse. And it wasn't until two weeks later that the little songbirds dared to approach the full feeder again.
