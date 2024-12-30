Sports review of the year
Thiem’s farewell, Olympic heroes and Verstappen’s show
2024 was also associated with many emotions on a sporting level. In the summer, kitesurfer Valentin Bontus and sailing duo Lara Vadlau/Lukas Mähr were crowned Olympic champions, Dominic Thiem left the big tennis stage in October and Max Verstappen claimed his fourth world championship title in a row. In the krone.tv review of the year, we take you back to the most important highlights of the past year.
"Injury knocked everything out of him"
Hardly anyone was as close to Dominic Thiem as "Krone" sports director Peter Moizi. In the krone.tv review of the year, we look back at the phase in which Dominic Thiem's downward spiral began. The very sensitive wrist problems simply put a spanner in the works for the exceptional player. "The injury knocked everything out of him," summarizes Moizi, who nevertheless looks back fondly on the great successes of the now 31-year-old.
Two gold medals in Paris, Verstappen show continues
Valentin Bontus is now a household name throughout Austria, with Oympic gold and the Sportsman of the Year award making the Lower Austrian even more famous. "Bontus is a classic Olympic story," says Alex Hofstetter, summarizing his success. From an Austrian perspective, we have already been able to celebrate medals in sailing, and the gold medal won by Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mähr did not come from just anywhere. It is rather a confirmation of the work done over the past decades.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen is crowned world champion in Formula 1 for the fourth time. The competition has come closer this season, but there is one race in particular that Formula 1 veteran Richie Köck still remembers: "He laid the foundation for the subsequent title with a crowning performance". In MotoGP, on the other hand, there was a world championship premiere. Jorge Martin defeats Francesco Bagnaia in a heart-stopping final.
Watch the second part of our krone.tv review of the year in the video!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
