Thiem’s farewell, Olympic heroes and Verstappen’s show

Two gold medals in Paris, Verstappen show continues

Valentin Bontus is now a household name throughout Austria, with Oympic gold and the Sportsman of the Year award making the Lower Austrian even more famous. "Bontus is a classic Olympic story," says Alex Hofstetter, summarizing his success. From an Austrian perspective, we have already been able to celebrate medals in sailing, and the gold medal won by Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mähr did not come from just anywhere. It is rather a confirmation of the work done over the past decades.



Meanwhile, Max Verstappen is crowned world champion in Formula 1 for the fourth time. The competition has come closer this season, but there is one race in particular that Formula 1 veteran Richie Köck still remembers: "He laid the foundation for the subsequent title with a crowning performance". In MotoGP, on the other hand, there was a world championship premiere. Jorge Martin defeats Francesco Bagnaia in a heart-stopping final.



