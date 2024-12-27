Step by step to a relaxing holiday

Mistletoe belongs to the sandalwood family and is an extraordinary plant that plays a special role both in nature and in cultural history. As an evergreen, semi-parasitic plant, it grows on trees, especially deciduous and fruit trees, and draws water and nutrients from its host, but also carries out photosynthesis itself. Its spherical bushes, which are often visible high up in the branches, are particularly striking in winter when the trees have lost their leaves. A special feature of mistletoe fruits and seeds is that they do not form a seed coat. Instead, they are surrounded by a sticky layer of cellulose, hemicelluloses and pectins known as viscine. The seeds are dispersedby birdsthat eat the fruit. In Celtic mythology, it was considered a sacred plant that was used in religious rituals. In traditional medicine, the plant was used for various purposes, for example to promote circulation. Hildegard von Bingen, probably the most famous polymath of the Middle Ages, also wrote about the healing powers of mistletoe. All parts of white mistletoe are slightly poisonous.