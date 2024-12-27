The most beautiful hiking routes
Step by step to a relaxing holiday
After the usually stressful pre-Christmas period, relaxation is now the order of the day. A walk outdoors is the perfect way to clear your head and is also good for your health.
Christmas 2024 is over, but the festive mood can be carried over into the days that follow. In Vorarlberg, for example, lovingly staged "Christmas forests" invite you to take a relaxing festive stroll. In numerous communities across the region - from the Montafon to the Bregenzerwald - you will find creative people who have festively decorated forest and hiking trails. Some of these themed trails can still be enjoyed well into January. Exercise in the great outdoors is especially good after the often sumptuous feasts. Even a short walk stimulates the circulation and aids digestion. For example, just twenty minutes of exercise is enough to stabilize blood sugar levels and boost circulation. In addition, regular walking in the fresh air strengthens the immune system - a decisive advantage in the cold season.
Christmas forests in the Ländle
St. Anton im Montafon: until the end of January (depending on the weather); parking lot at the church, then follow the road to the last house and turn right onto the forest path.
Dalaas/Wald am Arlberg: until January 31st; start at the Alfenzbrücke bridge in Außerwald - only a few parking spaces! Bus connection: Landbus 720, bus stop "Wald Außerwald".
Brand: until January 1; the impulse trail starts directly at the church; bus route 580 W from Bludenz train station to "Brand Kirche".
Thüringen: until January 10; near the Luf GmbH company (on the cycle path towards Ludesch).
Götzis: until January 6; parking at the St. Arbogast education and youth center. The trail is located in the St. Arbogast valley (past the Wasserhaus to the Wassertrete).
Langenegg: until January 6; the Advent trail starts at the municipal office and leads to the Hubertus Chapel; bus route 890 to "Langenegg Kirche".
After the stressful pre-Christmas period, this is also a great way to switch down a gear. A walk helps to clear your head and reduce stress. The rhythmic movements and calming effect of nature promote the release of endorphins - the so-called happiness hormones. Studies show that even a short time spent outdoors can lift your mood and reduce anxiety. It also provides an opportunity to spend quality time with family or friends - away from busy holiday traditions. Without distractions, conversations can take place in a natural and relaxed setting. Those who prefer to be on their own can use the time to reflect, take in their surroundings and enjoy the festive season.
Wide variety of Christmas trails
The Wichtel adventure trail in Wald am Arlberg, for example, is very close to nature, where visitors of all ages can discover the local environment in a playful way. A barbecue area also offers the opportunity for a campfire in both summer and winter. A particularly elaborately designed Christmas forest can be discovered in Sankt Anton in Montafon. There you will find, among other things, a life-size nativity scene, a letterbox for the Christ Child and numerous festively decorated trees and miniature showcases. If you want to stimulate your thoughts, the Impulse Trail in Brand is just the place for you. The members of the local parish gave the impetus for the project, in which the whole community is involved. The themed trail exists all year round and changes with the seasons. It changes from the "Magic of Christmas" to a "Way of the Cross" and then to a "Summer Dream".
Mistletoe
Mistletoe belongs to the sandalwood family and is an extraordinary plant that plays a special role both in nature and in cultural history. As an evergreen, semi-parasitic plant, it grows on trees, especially deciduous and fruit trees, and draws water and nutrients from its host, but also carries out photosynthesis itself. Its spherical bushes, which are often visible high up in the branches, are particularly striking in winter when the trees have lost their leaves. A special feature of mistletoe fruits and seeds is that they do not form a seed coat. Instead, they are surrounded by a sticky layer of cellulose, hemicelluloses and pectins known as viscine. The seeds are dispersedby birdsthat eat the fruit. In Celtic mythology, it was considered a sacred plant that was used in religious rituals. In traditional medicine, the plant was used for various purposes, for example to promote circulation. Hildegard von Bingen, probably the most famous polymath of the Middle Ages, also wrote about the healing powers of mistletoe. All parts of white mistletoe are slightly poisonous.
The Advent trail in Langenegg in the Bregenzerwald offers contemplative inspiration and a new story every year, which takes center stage. The trail starts at the municipal office and leads to Hubholz, where lovingly designed stations await visitors. If you would like to combine the excursion with a circular walk, you have the option of extending the tour via the Bommern and Au parcels. Of course, such excursions are particularly atmospheric in snow-covered landscapes: The crunching snow underfoot, the clear winter air and the glistening sunlight promote a feeling of peace and relaxation. A walk over the holidays is therefore more than just exercise - it is a gift to yourself and combines the joy of small moments with demonstrable health benefits. So, put on your coat and scarf and get out into the fresh air!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.