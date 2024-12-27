Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Herbert Prohaska:

“This election has a gigantic significance”

Nachrichten
27.12.2024 10:13

The 58th "Krone" footballer poll starts today!Look forward to funny and entertaining stories, vote - and send us your best photos.

0 Kommentare

A woman's smile when a man gives her flowers is a guarantee that this tradition is timeless. This also applies to the "Krone" footballer poll. The 58th (!) edition starts today. Every year, our popularity poll inspires thousands of people who still cut out ballot papers from the "Krone" and send them in, even in the digital age.

But things will also be going round again at www.krone.at/fussballerwahl . Herbert Prohaska, who won as a player and coach, says: "This election has a gigantic significance."

It will be interesting to see who will be this year's footballer, footballer, tipp3 coach and lottery young star of the year. Because the soccer year 2024 offered great cinema! Sturm Graz spectacularly ended Salzburg's "reign" with the double. The highlight was the European Championship in Germany, which caused unprecedented euphoria. Ralf Rangnick said after the 3:2 win against Holland in Berlin: "When 30,000 people in the curve sing I am from Austria, it's incredible."

Favorite picture of the year
Every fan who cheered Marcel Sabitzer and Co. live in the Olympic Stadium will never forget this game. Levi, Jona and Andreas Fitzthum, who traveled to Berlin on the "Krone" bus, nod: "Just thinking about this match and the atmosphere puts us in a good mood." The photo below is their favorite picture of the year.

We also feature funny fans like Markus Takacs. Like Levi, Jona and Andreas Fitzthum, send us your favorite photos. (Bild: Mödl)
We also feature funny fans like Markus Takacs. Like Levi, Jona and Andreas Fitzthum, send us your favorite photos.
(Bild: Mödl)

Send us your personal favorite soccer photo of the year and tell us a story about it. We look forward to receiving many entries at sport@kronenzeitung.at - and of course we will once again be reporting on special fans. We have already featured Markus Takacs, who built a Rapidhaus in Markt Neuhodis. But this year we also met some interesting people. You can look forward to funny and entertaining stories.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf