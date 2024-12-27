Herbert Prohaska:
“This election has a gigantic significance”
The 58th "Krone" footballer poll starts today!Look forward to funny and entertaining stories, vote - and send us your best photos.
A woman's smile when a man gives her flowers is a guarantee that this tradition is timeless. This also applies to the "Krone" footballer poll. The 58th (!) edition starts today. Every year, our popularity poll inspires thousands of people who still cut out ballot papers from the "Krone" and send them in, even in the digital age.
But things will also be going round again at www.krone.at/fussballerwahl . Herbert Prohaska, who won as a player and coach, says: "This election has a gigantic significance."
It will be interesting to see who will be this year's footballer, footballer, tipp3 coach and lottery young star of the year. Because the soccer year 2024 offered great cinema! Sturm Graz spectacularly ended Salzburg's "reign" with the double. The highlight was the European Championship in Germany, which caused unprecedented euphoria. Ralf Rangnick said after the 3:2 win against Holland in Berlin: "When 30,000 people in the curve sing I am from Austria, it's incredible."
Favorite picture of the year
Every fan who cheered Marcel Sabitzer and Co. live in the Olympic Stadium will never forget this game. Levi, Jona and Andreas Fitzthum, who traveled to Berlin on the "Krone" bus, nod: "Just thinking about this match and the atmosphere puts us in a good mood." The photo below is their favorite picture of the year.
Send us your personal favorite soccer photo of the year and tell us a story about it. We look forward to receiving many entries at sport@kronenzeitung.at - and of course we will once again be reporting on special fans. We have already featured Markus Takacs, who built a Rapidhaus in Markt Neuhodis. But this year we also met some interesting people. You can look forward to funny and entertaining stories.
