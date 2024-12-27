Biggest secret about “Kevin” cult film revealed

The cult film "Kevin Alone at Home" is as much a part of the Christmas program as Santa Claus and Rudolph the Reindeer. And ever since the comedy hit cinemas in 1990, there has been one unanswered question that fans have been asking themselves: What did Kevin's parents do for a living that they could live so lavishly? The answer to this question has now been revealed 24 years later by director Chris Columbus.