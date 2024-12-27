Four Hills Tournament
ÖSV eagles want to “give it back to the Germans”
The Austrians have been chasing an opening success in Oberstdorf at the Four Hills Tournament for almost as long as an overall victory. Stefan Kraft achieved the last ÖSV triumph in the Allgäu in 2016. However, the omens for a red-white-red Dacapo on Sunday are particularly favorable. Kraft is one of three Austrians who can flirt with a triumph on the Schattenbergschanze. Daniel Tschofenig and Jan Hörl have even better chances.
The latter came first and second respectively at the tour dress rehearsals in Engelberg before Christmas, while five-time season winner Pius Paschke faltered. Hörl wants to continue his flow in Oberstdorf. "A lot has come together, that's mega cool. That boosts my self-confidence. I'm very confident," said the man from Salzburg.
Hörl really wants to experience the feeling of another one-day tour victory again after the one on the Bergisel in the previous season. "That was a really cool experience. Of course you want that again." The opening hill in Oberstdorf should not be a stumbling block. "Basically, all the hills suit me very well. If you're in good shape, you can do any of them. I trust in my strengths, in the form I'm currently in."
Tschofenig in top form like Hörl
Tschofenig is also brimming with confidence after his first two World Cup victories and further podium places. "It's cool when you know you've got all seven things together," said the Carinthian. The fact that the burden in the ÖSV team is spread across several shoulders should contribute to the desired overall success. "We know that the three of us can basically jump at the front. That certainly strengthens the team because it takes some of the pressure off. Hopefully it will also give us the last few percentages for the tour."
His recent less than stellar performances in Oberstdorf are forgotten. "The last year or two I was always in a bit of a slump there, that's not the case this year. And Oberstdorf is actually quite good for me." The 22-year-old is also looking for revenge for the two Paschke victories two weeks ago in Titisee-Neustadt in front of a sold-out crowd of mostly German fans. "The Germans are very patriotic, we saw that in Neustadt. There wasn't much cheering for the Austrians. I hope that we can give it back to them."
Kraft hopes for "magic jumps"
Kraft wants to return to the top of the podium during the tour, where he has stood so often in recent years. Four podium places and improving form give the man from Salzburg hope, although "magic jumps" have been missing so far. "I'm happy that I'm at the front with two good, but not yet perfect jumps," said Kraft. After some material tinkering, the 2014/15 tour winner wants to keep pace with Paschke, Hörl and Tschofenig. "I didn't want to leave any stone unturned when it came to the first highlight. We've also gotten better and I'm in a good position." And fortunately he doesn't have any back problems at the moment, he added.
However, two tricky opening tasks await Kraft with Oberstdorf and his fear jump in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. "I don't find Oberstdorf that easy, but I always get that tour feeling there. It starts there and you're brutally nervous. I can deal with that very well," says last season's tour bronze medallist.
