Ice hockey league
Away curse was banished in the bunker
Eisbullen returned to winning ways in Graz after three defeats in the Ice Hockey League on home ice. Schneider and Baltram, who had been out for a long time, were back on board.
Who knows, was it the Christmas cookies, the many games recently in which cracks were always missing, or was it the journey on match day? On St. Stephen's Day, the Eisbullen couldn't get going for a third in the Graz Bunker and then conceded 0:1 shortly before the first break through Vela (extended for two years with the 99ers).
After that, the picture changed and two Bulls cracks, who had been missing recently, made their appearances: At 1:1, Schneider took another volley. At 2:1, Baltram, who was only making his league debut after ankle surgery, set himself up in front of goalie Gunnarsson - Nienhuis netted. Nissner completed the treble in ten minutes (24th, 30th, 34th) after an impressive assist from Murphy.
"We struggled with our legs at first. But we knew we had to skate more, win more battles. After that, we scored the goals that were ultimately enough to win," explained Schneider, who stood in for the sick captain Raffl. He was missing, as were Thaler (injured in training) and Sinn (eleventh import, ten allowed).
Graz only managed to score a late goal - the strong goalie Tolvanen had made several good saves beforehand, but then let the ball bounce, Gooch felled Robertson and scored low down. Too late: Graz was not strong enough overall for the Eisbullen, who were able to enjoy a bus ride home after three away defeats. As a result, several Salzburg mistakes went unpunished.
In the Ice Hockey League table, David's team are still in sixth place, but are now ahead of the leaders in terms of points lost. Since Sunday, that team is once again Fehervar after the 4:1 win in Linz (success run broken) and the 3:0 home defeat against KAC in Bolzano
