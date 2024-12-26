Vorteilswelt
Suffers from leukemia

Media reports: Assad’s wife is dying

Nachrichten
26.12.2024 15:10

The Syrian dictator's family Assad escaped the advancing rebels in time and fled to Moscow. But the president's wife Asma Assad is now apparently fighting for her life.

According to British media reports, the health of the 49-year-old, who suffers from leukemia, has deteriorated enormously in recent weeks. According to reports, Asma Assad was already in Moscow for treatment before her husband fled Syria.

Archive photo from 2010: Asma and Bashar al-Assad during a visit to Paris (Bild: AFP)
Archive photo from 2010: Asma and Bashar al-Assad during a visit to Paris
(Bild: AFP)

"Asma is dying"
However, several media outlets are now reporting that the doctors treating the former First Lady put her chances of survival at around 50 percent. She is currently said to be in an isolation ward to minimize the risk of infection with other pathogens. "Asma is dying", an unnamed person, who is said to have communicated directly with a representative of the family in recent weeks, was quoted as saying by the British daily newspaper "Telegraph".

Archive picture from 2023: Asma Assad picking roses in the Syrian village of al-Marah (Bild: APA/AFP/LOUAI BESHARA)
Archive picture from 2023: Asma Assad picking roses in the Syrian village of al-Marah
(Bild: APA/AFP/LOUAI BESHARA)

Former first lady "not welcome" in the UK
Asma Assad's father, a respected cardiologist in the UK, has apparently been taking intensive care of his daughter for weeks. But now the 49-year-old apparently wants to return to London, where she grew up and studied. Turkish and Arabic media have also reported on this in recent days.

However, the British Foreign Secretary has already made it clear that Asma Assad is not welcome. Sanctions are also in force against her. Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated: "It is too early to say whether the dual national can be stripped of her British passport."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gabor Agardi
Gabor Agardi
