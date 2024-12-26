Two drunk driving accidents
Drunk driver crashes into family car: four injured
Two traffic accidents caused by drunk driving kept the Carinthian police busy during the holidays.
On the evening of Christmas Day - shortly before 9 pm - a 36-year-old man from Villach was driving his car on Mühlenweg in the direction of St. Martin in Villach when he suddenly lost control of his car on a right-hand bend in the area of the cemetery: "For reasons as yet unknown, he left his own lane and drove into oncoming traffic. This resulted in a collision with an oncoming car," the police explain.
This car was carrying a family of four from Villach, who suffered undetermined injuries as a result of the collision and were therefore taken to Villach Regional Hospital by ambulance. The 36-year-old stated that he was not injured - however, a breathalyzer test revealed a moderate level of alcoholization: "His driver's license was confiscated on the spot!"
Drunk driver (17) crashed into a tree
Just a few hours later - at around 2 a.m. on Thursday night - there was another crash in Draustadt. On Oswaldibergstraße, another driver from Villach (17) also left the road on a bend: "He left the road on the left and crashed into a tree," said the officers.
The emergency services were alerted by an e-call. Although the novice driver and his 16-year-old passenger were not injured in the accident, the 17-year-old lost his driving license: "A breathalyzer test carried out on the 17-year-old driver revealed that he was heavily intoxicated."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
