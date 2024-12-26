Drunk driver crashes into family car: four injured

On the evening of Christmas Day - shortly before 9 pm - a 36-year-old man from Villach was driving his car on Mühlenweg in the direction of St. Martin in Villach when he suddenly lost control of his car on a right-hand bend in the area of the cemetery: "For reasons as yet unknown, he left his own lane and drove into oncoming traffic. This resulted in a collision with an oncoming car," the police explain.