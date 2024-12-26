Riots in response to election results

The unrest began after the Constitutional Council on Monday confirmed the election of Daniel Chapo, candidate of the Frelimo party, which has been in power for 49 years, as the new president with 65 percent of the vote. The opposition alleged electoral fraud. The capital Maputo and the cities of Beira and Nampula were particularly affected. On Tuesday evening, Mozambique's interior minister spoke of 21 dead and 25 injured.