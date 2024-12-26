Numerous dead
Two days after the controversial victory of the long-standing ruling party Frelimo, the situation in the south-east African country of Mozambique came to a head on Christmas Day. According to the police chief, 33 people died in a bloody prison riot and more than 1500 prisoners managed to escape. A total of 121 people died in protests and many were injured.
A total of 1534 inmates escaped from a high-security prison about 15 kilometers from the capital Maputo, said police chief Bernardino Rafael. 33 inmates were killed and 15 others injured in fights with prison staff during the escape attempt.
Executive "concerned"
During a search operation supported by the army, around 150 of the escapees were arrested again, the police chief said. "We are concerned about the situation." Around 30 of the detainees were linked to armed gangs that have been responsible for attacks and unrest in the northern province of Cabo Delgado for seven years.
Groups of demonstrators had approached the prison on Wednesday, causing confusion and unrest inside. Eventually, prisoners broke down a wall and escaped.
While Rafael blamed the ongoing protests for the uprising, Justice Minister Helena Kida told Miramar TV that the unrest had started inside the prison and had nothing to do with the demonstrations outside.
Riots in response to election results
The unrest began after the Constitutional Council on Monday confirmed the election of Daniel Chapo, candidate of the Frelimo party, which has been in power for 49 years, as the new president with 65 percent of the vote. The opposition alleged electoral fraud. The capital Maputo and the cities of Beira and Nampula were particularly affected. On Tuesday evening, Mozambique's interior minister spoke of 21 dead and 25 injured.
Looting and arson
In Maputo and other cities, stores were looted and vehicles and buildings, including police stations and Frelimo party headquarters, were set on fire. The protests paralyzed public life. In Maputo, demonstrators set up roadblocks, destroyed electricity pylons and robbed banks, as reported by a dpa reporter. Many residents of the capital stayed at home on Christmas Day as they feared attacks. In addition to the police, the government also deployed special forces from the military and border guards.
