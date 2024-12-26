Vorteilswelt
Filled parking lots

Dream start to the new winter season for ski resorts

Nachrichten
26.12.2024 08:00

The 2024/25 winter season could not have got off to a better start. Fantastic snow conditions, perfectly groomed slopes and glorious sunshine attracted thousands of skiers and other winter sports fans to the ski resorts on Christmas Day.

0 Kommentare

Even in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, the parking lots at many cable cars were full to the brim and the cable cars recorded record numbers. The operators are reporting a rush they haven't seen for years: "It's like the best times in winter sports history. The enthusiasm of the guests is overwhelming," says a spokesperson for the mountain railroads.

Christmas magic on the slopes
The combination of powder snow and mild winter weather made for perfect conditions, which skiers of all ages enjoyed equally. Away from the slopes, there was also plenty of activity: winter hiking trails, toboggan runs and huts were full of cheerful visitors enjoying the Christmas atmosphere in the mountains.

Challenges mastered
Despite the crowds, operations ran smoothly. Additional shuttles helped to cope with the crowds. Many visitors praised the organization and the commitment of the staff.

With this brilliant start, the ski resorts are looking forward to the coming days with confidence. Alongside the carnival season, the Christmas holidays are the most important operating days of the year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

