Filled parking lots
Dream start to the new winter season for ski resorts
The 2024/25 winter season could not have got off to a better start. Fantastic snow conditions, perfectly groomed slopes and glorious sunshine attracted thousands of skiers and other winter sports fans to the ski resorts on Christmas Day.
Even in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, the parking lots at many cable cars were full to the brim and the cable cars recorded record numbers. The operators are reporting a rush they haven't seen for years: "It's like the best times in winter sports history. The enthusiasm of the guests is overwhelming," says a spokesperson for the mountain railroads.
Christmas magic on the slopes
The combination of powder snow and mild winter weather made for perfect conditions, which skiers of all ages enjoyed equally. Away from the slopes, there was also plenty of activity: winter hiking trails, toboggan runs and huts were full of cheerful visitors enjoying the Christmas atmosphere in the mountains.
Challenges mastered
Despite the crowds, operations ran smoothly. Additional shuttles helped to cope with the crowds. Many visitors praised the organization and the commitment of the staff.
With this brilliant start, the ski resorts are looking forward to the coming days with confidence. Alongside the carnival season, the Christmas holidays are the most important operating days of the year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.